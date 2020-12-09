 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zimbabwe should pay SA for immigrants, bus and taxi operators say

General 1 min ago

Operators also highlighted the danger of the possible spread of Covid-19 by illegal immigrants who cross the border without being tested for the virus or other diseases.

Eric Naki
09 Dec 2020
05:10:03 AM
PREMIUM!
Zimbabwe should pay SA for immigrants, bus and taxi operators say

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members round up suspected undocumented Zimbabwean nationals after attempting to illegally cross the border fence to smuggle goods and fuel into Zimbabwe from South Africa near the Beitbridge border post, near Musina, on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

The Zimbabwean government should be forced to pay tax for its illegal immigrants in South Africa, who have become a liability to the South African fiscus and its public resources. A group of South African bus and taxi operators, who confessed to have been involved in ferrying illegal immigrants entering through the Zimbabwean and South African border, said they had had enough and wanted this to stop. “Yes, indeed, we have been transporting these people for profit but at the end of the day, they become an economic problem in our country. When they arrive here, they must find shelter,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.