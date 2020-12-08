National Lotteries Commission says it will cooperate fully with SIU investigation

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) says it will cooperate fully with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) process until its completion.

This after their offices in Pretoria were raided by the SIU on Tuesday following allegations of corruption.

The SIU, in partnership with the Hawks, are investigating allegations going as far back as 2014. This includes allegations that some NLC insiders had been distributing lottery grants worth millions unfairly, and in cases, corruptly.

The SIU said it obtained a search and seizure warrant on Monday as part of its investigation into NLC operations.

“We’re looking at the maladministration that might have happened and all the transactions that might have been unduly done from January 2014 to 6 November 2020. We’re also looking at the funding that was given to people.

“We’re hoping that we will be able to get the documents that we want to see if there is veracity to the allegations brought tour attention,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Ndivhuho Mafela, head of stakeholder relations at the NLC, said the current investigation was not the first into the commission.

One investigation was commissioned by the NLC board through independent audit firm SkX Protiviti to look into the alleged improper use of funds intended for good causes, and another instituted by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel.

The findings of the two investigations are yet to be finalised.

“As with all previous internal and external investigations, the NLC will cooperate fully with the SIU process until its completion. The board and management of the NLC wish to once again reiterate its commitment to clean governance as they provide strategic direction to and accountability over the running of the NLC.

“The NLC would like to assure stakeholders that the daily operations of the NLC will not be affected by this process, as the organisation continues in the quest to positively impact the lives of all South Africans,” said Mafela.

