SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is raiding the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in Pretoria following allegations of corruption.

The SIU, in partnership with the Hawks, will be investigating allegations dating as far back as 2014. This includes allegations that some NLC insiders had been distributing lottery grants worth millions unfairly, and in cases, corruptly.

In November, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed Proclamation R32 of 2020 which authorised the SIU to investigate the allegations of corruption, tender irregularities and fraud which took place between 1 January 2014 and the date of publication of the Proclamation.

The SIU said it obtained a search and seizure warrant on Monday as part of its investigation into NLC operations.

“We’re looking at the maladministration that might have happened and all the transactions that might have been unduly done from January 2014 to 6 November 2020. We’re also looking at the funding that was given to people. We’re hoping that we will be able to get the documents that we want to see if there is veracity to the allegations brought tour attention,” said spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago in an interview.

Ndivhuho Mafela, Head: Stakeholder Relations, Marketing and Communications at the NLC, confirmed the SIU raid but could not provide more details on the raid.

The raid comes a few weeks after Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi’s resignation amid allegations his foundation received millions unfairly.

In a statement, the NLC defended the grant.

“The Hangwani Mulaudzi Foundation went through a normal application process. The grant was approved by the Distribution Agency of the Sport and Recreation Sector. The Distribution Agencies are independent committees appointed by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

“It is important to note that the NLC does not allocate grants to individuals but to registered NGOs/NPOs that work for public good. Half of the funds in the Sport and Recreation Sector is directed to developing sport and recreation facilities in rural areas, this with the aim of increasing accessibility for disabled persons and to assist previously disadvantaged communities to participate in sporting activities,” it said.

