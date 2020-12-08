Daily news update: Busi’s head could roll, Mbheki ‘brings sanity’ to ANC NEC, Rage organisers could be in trouble, and much more

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Once again, Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been found wanting by a superior court – and this time it could have real-life consequences for her as she blunders from one damning judgment to the next.

While Monday’s “rogue unit” judgment hammered yet another nail into the Sars “rogue unit” narrative, the “shockingly inappropriate and unwarranted” “personal” attack on Justice Sulet Potterill appeared to have particularly raised the court’s ire – and required the judgment to be sent to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for consideration.

Usually the ANC national executive committee (NEC) does not care whether former president Thabo Mbeki attends its meetings, but this time, his presence is crucial to bring sanity to proceedings.

A source said Mbeki was lobbied to come to the ongoing NEC meeting so that he could convince party secretary-general Ace Magashule “to step aside in line with the conference resolution that members facing allegations of corruption must step aside until the matter was concluded. If Magashule agreed to step aside, it would be easy to convince other members to follow suit”.

The Rage festival organisers said in a statement that regulations and protocols were put in place, including daily pre-screening, daily temperature checks, and a no-touch policy on arrival and at bars, with a Covid-19 compliance officer at all events.

Video footage, however, showed otherwise. In videos shared on Instagram by some teens, the event looked like a pre-pandemic party with flowing drinks, performances, dancing, and singing, while there were few signs of social distancing.

From South Africa’s first ever protest march against sexual violence on 3 February, 1990, in Soweto to the government’s 24th year of participating in the global 16 Days of Activism campaign, the roots of its grip on the country has confounded policymakers.

In AfriForum’s report into trends in sexual violence and sexual crimes in SA, these moments were revisited to highlight how battles against these phenomena have largely been lost.

The ANC in Limpopo has redeployed embattled Mogalakwena local municipality mayor Andrina Matsemela amid recent allegations of corruption and poor service delivery.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say it was aimed at appeasing the electorate ahead of the municipal elections.

The decision to redeploy Matsemela was taken during a special ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) virtual meeting on Friday.

South Africa’s ODI series against world champions England was officially called off on Monday afternoon, a victim of a sudden rash of Covid-19 cases at the supposedly bio-secure hotel the two teams have been staying at – The Vineyard in Cape Town.

The cancellation of the three-match series will result in a shortfall of around $2 million (R30.3 million) in broadcast revenue for a cash-strapped Cricket South Africa. The series is a part of the ICC Super League, a new qualification system for the 2023 World Cup, so both boards termed Monday’s decision a “postponement” rather than a total cancellation.

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, has confirmed that government has given Saint Nick the go-ahead to resume his annual philanthropic journey to deliver presents to children who have been on their best behaviour.

Coveney’s message was well-received from panicked parents, as rumours started swirling that Santa may have been prevented from visiting people due to Covid-19.

