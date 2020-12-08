 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mkhwebane’s head is on the chopping block

General 34 seconds ago

A high court ruled that Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane made false remarks under oath, which could lead to censure by the Legal Practice Council and possible disbarment.

Amanda Watson
08 Dec 2020
05:00:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Mkhwebane’s head is on the chopping block

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during an outreach programme at the Rabasotho Community Center in Tembisa, 21 August 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Once again, Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been found wanting by a superior court – and this time it could have real-life consequences for her as she blunders from one damning judgment to the next. Monday’s judgment handed down by three justices of the High Court in Pretoria – Selby Baqwa, Leonie Windell and Annali Christelle Basson – dealt with Mkhwebane’s report on an “investigation into allegations of violation of the Executive Ethics Code by Mr Pravin Gordhan, MP, as well as allegations of maladministration, corruption and improper conduct by the South African Revenue Services [Sars]”. While the judgment...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.