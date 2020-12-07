Two injured in Tshwane aircraft crash (pictures)

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was probing a light aircraft crash in Centurion, Pretoria Monday morning which left two men seriously injured.

The agency confirmed it was informed of accident on Monday afternoon and that its Accident and Incident Investigation Division was on the case.

The accident occurred at a private airfield called Grasslands Flying, situated in Centurion, Gauteng.

According to CAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba, a microlight with a pilot and passenger on board were doing circuits and landings with engine out exercises when the accident happened. The injuries were serious on both parties and the pilot was airlifted to hospital while the passenger was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“The evidence collection phase, which has already begun will define the size and scope of the investigation as well as the anticipated timeframe for the completion of a final accident investigation report.It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take a bit of time to complete,” said Ledwaba.

Action would be taken and partied would be notified should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, he added. A preliminary report was expected within 30 days from the day of the accident

According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, they first heard of the incident at 6:27am.

“Reports indicate that the pilot of a microlight allegedly got into difficulty while trying to land resulting in an impact with the ground,” said Herbst.

Paramedics assessed two adult males who had sustained serious and moderate injuries respectively.

“Due to the nature of the seriously injured patient’s condition, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the gentleman to a specialist facility for the care he required,” Herbst noted.

Circumstances relating to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities.



