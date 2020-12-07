Daily news update: Matric parties, police shoutouts, Kenny Kunene spins out of control, and much more

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Several 2020 matric Rage events have been classified as Covid-19 super-spreader events.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a number of positive cases have been identified from the events and everyone who attended must be considered a contact.

“We now urge all the Rage attendees to immediately go into a 10 day quarantine period as per the Department of Health Guidelines on Quarantine and Isolation. We also urge that all Rage attendants test for Covid-19,” he said.

Mkhize urged all parents to take their children for testing if the attended any of the events.

Unions have given the South African Police Service (Saps) the green light to embark on its restructuring programme.

The initiative is intended to cut costs within the service, address a top-heavy structure, and to put more boots on the ground.

In a statement on Sunday, Saps said that it had entered into a collective agreement with the unions at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Councils.

The agreement with the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the South African Policing Union (Sapu) was made on 30 November.

Controversial businessman turned politician Kenny Kunene is said to be “at home doing fine” after he fell out of the window of a moving vehicle during a spinning event at the weekend.

The news was confirmed by Kunene’s friend and Patriotic Alliance (PA) co-founder Gayton McKenzie.

In video footage, Kunene can be seen in the passenger’s seat of the spinning vehicle with Faaitjie Kunene behind the wheel. The car then does a few rounds before Kunene emerges from the window to hang out of it the way stunt drivers often do at such events.

Three vehicles, a cellphone jammer and firearms, including a rifle and two pistols, were seized and 11 suspects arrested last night in Bryanston following a robbery and a shootout.

Police received intelligence on a planned robbery at an apparent diamond trading business and put a sting operation in place.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed in a statement that two Saps members were among those arrested.

The heavily armed robbers were initially said to have barricaded themselves in a business park on Culross Road after being cornered by police and security.

Mick Schumacher, the Formula One-bound son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, clinched the Formula Two drivers’ championship title on Sunday.

Despite finishing 18th in the final race of the season at the Bahrain International Circuit, ahead of Sunday’s later Sakhir Grand Prix, he took the title by 14 points ahead of nearest rival Briton Callum Ilott, who finished 10th.

Jehan Daruvala won the race, taking his first F2 victory after Schumacher had flat-spotted a tyre on the first lap in his Prema car.

Police have launched a manhunt for a truck driver after he gave them the slip at the Lebombo Border Post yesterday.

This after they found that his cargo of traditional brooms had a bit more broom-broom than met the eye.

A video which has gone viral on social media shows SA Police Service (Saps) officials uncovering a stolen Ford Wildtrak Ranger.

