Daily news update: Concern over Covid-19 data, 3 years after Nasrec, sparks fly in Limpopo municipality, Zondo goes to ConCourt over Zuma

The government’s Covid-19 statistics are being questioned, with experts saying it is problematic that the public relies on government for data.

There is increasing concern about the accuracy of Covid-19 statistical data, particularly because there is apparently no transparency on how the health department and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) arrives at the numbers given to the public.

The ANC’s 54th conference held at Nasrec Expo Centre south of Johannesburg three years ago this month, attracted interest from beyond the confines of the party. The anticipated change of guard from Jacob Zuma to Cyril Ramaphosa wasn’t only an ANC issue, it was a national and global wish.

The corruption that occurred during the Zuma administration pushed the country to the brink of a political precipice. Unprecedented public discontent birthed the #ZumaMustFall protest marches, organised by civil society and opposition parties, that became a nationwide campaign. There were marches in the major cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town as ideological enemies put aside their differences to fight a common enemy, the elephant in the room, Zuma.

Pandemonium broke out this week at the Greater Letaba local municipality in Limpopo after a special council virtual sitting appointed an acting municipal manager accused of having a tainted reputation in the affairs of municipal finances.

The appointment comes after last month’s resignation of municipal manager Innocent Sirovha.

According to information, tempers ran high on Wednesday after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) denounced the appointment of corporate services director Bertha Letsoalo.

Former president Jacob Zuma has been subpoenaed to twice appear before the state capture inquiry in January and February – and the commission’s lawyers want the Constitutional Court to order that he is “constitutionally obliged” to show up and “account by giving evidence”.

The inquiry on Thursday afternoon filed an urgent application for direct access to the country’s highest court, in which it also seeks an order that Zuma must answer to allegations that “concern his alleged failure as president and head of the national executive to fulfil his constitutional obligations”.

Minority rights group AfriForum has submitted charges to the Equality Court against EFF leader Julius Malema for his members singing “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” in Senekal.

The charges were filed at the Johannesburg High Court, which sits as the Equality Court for the party members and its leadership singing the controversial song outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in October during the bail hearing of suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.

Two Centurion residents were attacked by a crocodile while fishing at Rust de Winter reserve in Limpopo last Friday.

Bertie Fick, 40, and Gerhard Daffue, 34, went for a quick getaway on Friday afternoon, according to Fick’s sister Mercia du Plessis.

Du Plessis said she received a phone call from a friend just before 6pm, informing her of what had just happened to her brother.

Duduzane Zuma’s walk can cure Covid-19, says social media

A video of Duduzane Zuma visiting the Mangosuthu University of Technology in the KwaZulu-Natal this week is doing the rounds on social media, and the aspiring politician and businessman stirred a frenzy among supporters.

This was following a video earlier in the week of Zuma walking to an tune by Big Zulu Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick. Loosely translated, it means “I wish I had a lot of money”.

Many women on social media jokingly declared that his walk could cure Covid-19 and unemployment. Others said he would make a great president. The son of former president Jacob Zuma previously declared that he would be entering the presidential race in 2024.

