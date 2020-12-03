 
 
Too many chiefs, not enough Indians: ‘Fire SABC execs, keep the workers’

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says it would make more sense to sack some SABC executives, some of whom earn almost twice as much as the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Eric Naki
03 Dec 2020
01:23:32 PM
General views of the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald has suggested the sacking of the SABC’s executives, instead of rank-and-file workers, as a means to reduce the corporation’s massive salary bill. The exorbitant salaries of SABC executives has been under spotlight in recent weeks, and Groenewald believes ordinary workers shouldn’t be the ones paying the price for the extravagance of those at the top. “It has now reached a point where the price for the extravagance must be paid and suddenly those keeping the engine of the ship going – newsreaders, writers and technicians – are the ones who are being retrenched. Rather...

