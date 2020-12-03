All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

South Africans have vowed to travel to Malawi to attend the annual Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church crossover night service on 31 December.

The service, previously held at FNB Stadium, will be held at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, ECG church leader Shepherd Bushiri announced on Wednesday.

The self-proclaimed prophet is currently in Malawi after fleeing South Africa with his wife Mary following their release on bail of R200,000 each last month, citing security reasons.

Bushiri, his wife, and others were arrested in October in connection with fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

“After having wonderful moments with God in prayers and also having your prayers for the 2020-2021 crossover night that we normally do in the FNB stadium. Looking at all that has been happening, starting with the pandemic and these problems we have been having, I’d like to announce to you that with God’s direction, we’ll be having the crossover 2020-2021 service in the Bingu stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

“We’ll be accommodating a reasonable number which the government has given due to Covid-19 regulations. it all happen with strict measures. Those who are able to travel must start preparations now,” said Bushiri.

Though previous services at the FNB Stadium sold tickets for R10, the Lilongwe event would be free entrance.

Bushiri’s Facebook page was filled with people who would be “connecting” from their homes, while others have expressed their willingness to travel to the country for their “miracle night”, as proclaimed by Bushiri.

“Malawi is calling my name, love you more my prophet I can’t wait to see again,” commented one of his followers, with another saying: “We are coming to Malawi dad and nobody can stop us my father. Thank you to the Malawi government for this revelation. Malawi will never be the same again. God bless Malawi.”

