Collecting e-toll fees is illegal from today, says Outa

General 1 hour ago

After Sanral announced an extension of its e-toll collection contract, Outa claimed it was an illegal move as the contract had been extended twice already: once to 2018 and again to Wednesday.

Sipho Mabena and Roy Cokayne
03 Dec 2020
05:00:16 AM
Picture: Moneyweb

Gauteng’s e-tolling gantries might as well be switched off as detractors insist the contentious electronic public road tolling system has collapsed and that the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) cannot legally collect e-toll fees as of midnight on Wednesday. The roads agency has announced that the initial e-toll collection contract with Electronic Toll Collections (ETC), which was due to lapse on Wednesday, has been extended by yet another year to 2 December 2021. “This will bring the contract to the maximum eight-year period, as was allowed for in the original contract, or shorter if the new contractor is appointed before...

