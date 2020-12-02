Best Driver of the Year competition will reward good taxi drivers

But the South African National Taxi Council in KZN (SANTACO) and the country’s largest taxi and transport underwriter, CTU, have decided to reward hard-working and dedicated taxi drivers in the industry, by asking the public to select their best driver in the 2020 Best Driver of the Year competition.

According to CTU Head of Sales and Marketing, Bipin Bhagwan, the aim of this initiative is to reward good drivers who work exceptionally hard at delivering great service.

‘We appeal to KZN commuters to take note of the stickers indicating driver participation located inside the taxis or on vehicle bumpers.

“Commuters will be given the opportunity to nominate their best driver in the region by voting via SMS.

“Voting takes place until January, with the winners to be announced towards the end of February,” said Bhagwan.

“The finals usually take place at the Mkondeni Testing Centre, with the top 10 finalists taking part in a knockout round, during which they are judged according to their driving skills, theory and practical tests, culminating in the top three taxi drivers being chosen.

‘The overall winner of the competition receives R10,000 prize money, while the runner-up and third-placed finalists each receive R5,000. The rest of the top 10 finalists each receive a R1,000 prize and a certificate of recognition.

“Given the value the competition places on good drivers, it is CTU’s goal to partner with the Department of Transport to make the competition a national one,’ Bhagwan said.

“We hope the competition will encourage more taxi drivers to respect and take care of their passengers, and to always adhere to the rules of the road,’ said Sifiso Shangase, Office Manager at SANTACO KZN.

Commuters can SMS the participating driver’s name to 37042.

This article was republished from Zululand Observer with permission

