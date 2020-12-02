General 2.12.2020 04:30 am

Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall

Carina Koen
What’s the chances of hitting the winning numbers like ducks in a row? PowerBall madness and a selection of news from The Citizen – More news, your way.

On Tuesday night, something most unusual happened in the PowerBall draw. On the other hand, this is the year 2020, so one shouldn’t be too surprised at most things any more.

Nevertheless, most of the country must’ve raised a collective eyebrow at Tuesday night’s PowerBall winning numbers. And it wasn’t just at the eye-watering jackpot prize of R119 million, that’s for sure.

For the first time in South African Lotto history, a set of consecutive winning numbers came up, including the PowerBall. They were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – and the Powerball, 10.

For 20 South Africans, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 means almost six million reasons why your 2020 just got better while the rest up us have 30 more days to endure: The massive jackpot, once divvied up, means each winner walks away with R5 688 468.21.

Below are some highlights from The Citizen’s daily news coverage:

Ramaphosa faces key test in parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a move to Level 1. Picture: The Citizen

Top cop’s street fight prevents my immigration – alleged victim

A screengrab from a video shows an altercation between Captain Ben ‘Bliksem’ Booysen of the Saps and
Krugersdorp resident Jean Cash. Picture: Supplied

EFF still baying for Gordhan’s blood

EFF members on a march. Picture: Jacques Nellis

Gordhan is an ‘imbecile’, ‘rumor-mongerer’ – Bathabile Dlamini lets rip

Bathabile Dlamini during an interview regarding the Sassa crisis and Constitutional Court outcome on March 18, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

Arrest Zuma for Zondo walkout and face possible coup – MKMVA

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 23 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Who is Nota Baloyi and why is he trending?

Popular DJ Ms Cosmo chats to Nota Baloyi during the 2020 episode of MTV Base’s Hottest MCs countdown. Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

Malan smashes 99 to power England to series sweep against Proteas

Dawid Malan

England batsman Dawid Malan was in sensational form on Tuesday night in Cape Town, powering his way to 99 not out as he led his team to a convincing win against South Africa in the third T20 match at Newlands. Picture: Getty Images

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

