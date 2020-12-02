Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall

On Tuesday night, something most unusual happened in the PowerBall draw. On the other hand, this is the year 2020, so one shouldn’t be too surprised at most things any more.

Nevertheless, most of the country must’ve raised a collective eyebrow at Tuesday night’s PowerBall winning numbers. And it wasn’t just at the eye-watering jackpot prize of R119 million, that’s for sure.

For the first time in South African Lotto history, a set of consecutive winning numbers came up, including the PowerBall. They were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – and the Powerball, 10.

For 20 South Africans, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 means almost six million reasons why your 2020 just got better while the rest up us have 30 more days to endure: The massive jackpot, once divvied up, means each winner walks away with R5 688 468.21.

