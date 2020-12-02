 
 
Top cop’s street fight prevents my immigration – alleged victim

Captain Ben ‘Bliksem’ Booysen and Jean Cash from Krugersdorp were involved in a road rage incident in 2018, but the fight is far from over.

Marizka Coetzer
02 Dec 2020
05:40:39 AM
Top cop's street fight prevents my immigration – alleged victim

A screengrab from a video shows an altercation between Captain Ben 'Bliksem' Booysen of the Saps and Krugersdorp resident Jean Cash. Picture: Supplied

Police are not commenting on the video of a captain allegedly assaulting a member of the public after what can only be described as a road rage incident that turned heavy and heated. Since the incident in 2018, the Krugersdorp resident, who was allegedly assaulted, has been hindered from immigrating after the p-word sparked a street fight with a Krugersdorp top cop. Jean Cash from Krugersdorp said he was struggling to move to Australia due to what he called “fabricated” cases against him laid by Captain Ben “Bliksem” Booysen. Booysen is known as a super cop for putting the Krugersdorp...

