Top cop’s street fight prevents my immigration – alleged victim

Police are not commenting on the video of a captain allegedly assaulting a member of the public after what can only be described as a road rage incident that turned heavy and heated. Since the incident in 2018, the Krugersdorp resident, who was allegedly assaulted, has been hindered from immigrating after the p-word sparked a street fight with a Krugersdorp top cop. Jean Cash from Krugersdorp said he was struggling to move to Australia due to what he called “fabricated” cases against him laid by Captain Ben “Bliksem” Booysen. Booysen is known as a super cop for putting the Krugersdorp...

Police are not commenting on the video of a captain allegedly assaulting a member of the public after what can only be described as a road rage incident that turned heavy and heated.

Since the incident in 2018, the Krugersdorp resident, who was allegedly assaulted, has been hindered from immigrating after the p-word sparked a street fight with a Krugersdorp top cop.

Jean Cash from Krugersdorp said he was struggling to move to Australia due to what he called “fabricated” cases against him laid by Captain Ben “Bliksem” Booysen.

Booysen is known as a super cop for putting the Krugersdorp serial killers behind bars after their killing spree claimed 11 victims.

Cash said he was rushing home to his sick child when he saw a sedan behind him with flashing blue lights. He eventually pulled over in his driveway when he felt it safe to do so.

Cash alleged Booysen made false statements, including that Cash had provoked him and had reversed into his vehicle.

Last week, CCTV footage was supplied to The Citizen of the street fight between Booysen and Cash which appeared to show that contrary to the statements made by Booysen and his daughter, who was a passenger in the vehicle with Booysen, Cash did not bump Booysen.

Booysen is seen jumping out of his vehicle without pulling up the handbrake, causing his vehicle to move forward and bump into Cash’s vehicle. Only after the bump, did Cash climb out of his vehicle.

Booysen quickly got back into his car and applied the handbrake before he approached Cash. In less than 10 seconds, Booysen took a swing at Cash who is seen moving back to avoid the punch.

When Booysen finally walked back to his vehicle, Cash followed and an argument ensued. Booysen climbed back into his car and Cash then tried to grab him through the driver’s side window and get a punch in.

After a few minutes, Cash’s wife and child appeared at the gate, after which Booysen finally left.

But the fight didn’t stop there.

According to Booysen, Cash stalked him and his family on Facebook in a bid to get his contact number. When Cash phoned Booysen that night, the conversation took a turn for the worse when Cash asked Booysen when he would fix the damage to his vehicle.

Booysen allegedly told Cash there was no damage to repair because Cash had reversed into him.

After the phone call, a case of crimen injuria was opened against Cash by Booysen’s wife.

The case was moved to the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court after Cash laid a complaint to the effect that the magistrate at the previously scheduled court was biased.

Cash said he not only lost his job due to the damage done to the car on that day, but that Booysen had threatened his wife and child at the shops.

He added: “I have a case against a police officer.

“All the police departments are disregarding the matter.

“When I’ve opened cases against the officer, they just disregard it,” Cash said. “I’m trying to move to Australia and this matter is hindering me from immigrating.”

Booysen said he could not talk about the case because it was currently in court.

“He told me I’m not a traffic cop and called me a p**s and then threatened me and I lost it.”

Booysen’s wife, Christelle, told The Citizen that Cash had made their lives hell by intimidating them in public places and reporting “false” allegations against her to her superior.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Sipho Ngwema said the NPA did not investigate if cases were taking time to come to court. He added that the complainant, Cash, should lay a charge with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Colonel Katlego Mogale, the Hawks spokesman, said Booysen was attached to the South African Police Service’s provincial office in Gauteng and not with the Hawks.

Despite several attempts by The Citizen to get comment from the police, none has been forthcoming.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.