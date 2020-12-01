Condolences pour in for late Royal Bafokeng Queen Mother

Condolences are pouring in for the late Queen Mother of the Royal Bafokeng nation, Mmemogolo Semane Bonolo Molotlegi.

She was the mother of the King Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said her death was a great loss not only to the family, but to the entire province.

Mokgoro added the consistent role played by Mmemogolo in the development of rural areas through health and education advocacy programmes as well as food security initiatives did not go unnoticed.

“We remember her as a unifier, someone who never compromised the interests of the poor and vulnerable, an exemplary leader, a mother and a true nation builder.

“As we mourn her untimely death, we also keep her family and the Royal Bafokeng nation in our thoughts and prayers. We send my deepest condolences on behalf of the provincial executive council and the people of the North West province,” said Mokgoro.

The premier wished the family strength during this difficult period.

