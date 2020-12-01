Daily news update: Zondo and Mpofu spar, Enock Mpianzi’s parents deny R10m offer, complaint lodged against Zuma for Zondo commission walkout

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The gloves came off when Pravin Gordhan climbed into the ring with Tom Moyane’s lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

From the outset, it was clear there would be no love lost between the two.

Mpofu’s highly anticipated cross-examination of Gordhan on Moyane’s behalf on Monday started with a tense exchange around the former finance minister’s decision to appear before the commission by video link this time, which Gordhan said was based on medical advice.

And things quickly escalated from there.

The parents of Enock Mpianzi, the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil who drowned during an orientation camp at the beginning of the year, say the department of education has not offered them R10 million.

On Sunday, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said the department could not meet their claim of R20 million.

On Monday, the parents’ legal representation slammed the MEC following what they described as a false claim.

“Lesufi’s comment about the compensation is false,” Wikus Steyl from Ian Levitt Attorneys told The Citizen. “They never made a R10 million offer.”

A burning truck costs at least R2 million, which means billions of rands have been lost by the trucking industry in recent attacks and looting, according to leading economist Mike Schussler.

The violence has left at least one driver dead but companies have no other means of transporting goods efficiently.

Describing the situation as “serious”, Schussler warned that persistent action against the trucking industry and the blocking of some major highways would impact negatively on the economy.

Former President Jacob Zuma and his legal representatives face a formal complaint for their “performance” when they walked out of the State Capture Commission proceedings over a week ago.

SA1st Forum lodged a formal complaint last week with the Legal Practitioners’ Council and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates to investigate whether Zuma and his representative, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, transgressed the code of conduct for legal practitioners.

Zondo had also instructed that criminal charges be laid against Zuma for absconding the sitting.

The steel shortage in South Africa ascribed to the lockdown is affecting many small businesses that will have to close down if nothing is done about the shortage, with factory owners literally driving around and on the phone all day to source steel.

When they do manage to find some stock, it is not always of good quality and according to some business owners, this low-quality steel is imported from China. The shortage has also seen prices rising by about 30% based on the market principles of supply and demand.

The reason for the steel shortage is that ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) ceased operations at all its blast furnaces as required by the Covid-19-related lockdown regulations.

Theunis Victor, snake catcher and expert from Modimolle, warns residents to be especially careful when working in the garden.

“Look carefully where you step or prune a branch. Keep plots clean and remove garden waste and construction debris, because it provides natural shelter for snakes,” he warns.

He recommends that people prune branches and shrubs to keep the area next to windows clean.

“When you come across a snake, stand still or move slowly backwards. Keep your eyes on the snake and look for characteristic features to explain later,” he said.

