Gauteng education never offered us R10m – Enock Mpianzi’s parents

General 4 days ago

‘Lesufi’s comment about the compensation is false,’ Wikus Steyl from Ian Levitt Attorneys told The Citizen. ‘They never made a R10 million offer.’

Marizka Coetzer
01 Dec 2020
05:10:56 AM
Enock Mpianzi's family deserves justice. Picture: The Citizen

The parents of Enock Mpianzi, the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil who drowned during an orientation camp at the beginning of the year, say the department of education has not offered them R10 million. On Sunday, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said the department could not meet their claim of R20 million. On Monday, the parents’ legal representation slammed the MEC following what they described as a false claim. “Lesufi’s comment about the compensation is false,” Wikus Steyl from Ian Levitt Attorneys told The Citizen. “They never made a R10 million offer.” Steyl said he did not know how...

