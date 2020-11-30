 
 
Bus operators slam Mbalula

General 3 hours ago

Small-scale bus owners who operate in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have joined the chorus to criticise Mbalula.

Eric Naki
30 Nov 2020
05:08:00 AM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula inside a Reya Vaya bus from Soweto to Johannesburg CBD, 22 May 2020, to inspect safety measures and preventing the spread of the coronavirus on Rea Vaya buses and at stations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has come under criticism from long-distance, cross-border bus operators for allegedly twiddling his thumbs while Rome is burning in the ongoing strife at the road freight industry. Small-scale bus owners who operate in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have joined the chorus to criticise Mbalula, saying he is acting like outgoing US President Donald Trump by posting irrelevant tweets on social media instead of solving problems in the road freight and foreign bus operators. ALSO READ: Bheki Cele threatens to call the army if truck fires escalate Trump is notorious for his Tweets to ridicule...

