Worst time for neglected animals – SPCA

December is the worst time of year for all SPCAs (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) around the country and it seems the silly season has started early for the organisation.

Recently the Boksburg SPCA removed more than 70 animals from a filthy home in the area.

“The intake of over 70 animals couldn’t have come at a worse time. The medical costs we’ve incurred have been crippling,” the organisation said last week.

The 70 pedigree pets, including Sphynx cats, were confiscated from filthy conditions following a tip-off.

“When meeting with the owner and inspecting the animals it was evident that immediate intervention was needed. SPCA inspectors rushed to the Boksburg Magistrate’s court to obtain a seizure warrant the same day,” said the organisation.

The owner of the animals apparently claimed she used to be a breeder.

“She said she’d taken on many of the dogs from other breeders around the country who no longer wanted them,” the SPCA stated.

“Ailments such as dental and gum disease, eye infections, ear infections, skin conditions, fractured limbs, uterus infections and ingrown claws were found on a lot of the animals. The dogs were matted beyond recognition and many had developed bacterial skin infections under the knotted fur.”

Most of the dogs range between the ages of three to 10.

The owner agreed to surrender most of the dogs and apologised for the condition in which they were found. The rest of the animals had to be seized.

It took the organisation’s workers five days of sorting, grooming, and medically treating the confiscated animals.

The organisation has called on community members for help with donations to treat the neglected animals.

“Our staff are exhausted and so are our funds. The Sphynx cats are particularly high maintenance animals and require high quality, expensive food, weekly bathing and lots of attention.”

Keshvi Nair, spokesman for the National SPCA, has urged the public to take accountability for their animals.

“No SPCA in the country may refuse the admission of any animal to a society,” he said.

Nair said these are contributing reasons for why most SPCA are filled to capacity, especially around the festive season.

“It is not a burden, but rather a huge responsibility. This year has been extremely difficult for us all,” said Nair.

“We implore the public to please take accountability for their pets, as well support the SPCA in uplifting the welfare of

animals in our country.”

