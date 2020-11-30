 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Rastas march against new cannabis bill

General 3 hours ago

“It is unfair, inhumane and unconstitutional for the authorities to suggest jail for any citizen for the possession of cannabis”

Nokulunga Majola, GroundUp
30 Nov 2020
05:06:05 AM
PREMIUM!
Rastas march against new cannabis bill

Rasta Business Foundation members marched against the draft Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill in Durban. Photo: Nokulunga Majola, GroundUp.

About 100 members of the Rasta Business Foundation marched from King Dinizulu Park in Berea to Durban City Hall on Thursday to oppose the draft Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill. They handed a memorandum, addressed to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, to City official Njabulo Zulu, who said he would forward it to the justice department. The bill was published by the department for public comment in August to give effect to a 2017 Cape High Court judgment that declared sections of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act unconstitutional. Most of the judgment was upheld by the Constitutional Court...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.