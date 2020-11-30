Daily news update: How matrics are cheating, 2021 school placements, Moyane vs Gordhan at Zondo, Lungisa a free man

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for culpable homicide and drunken driving after his vehicle collided into other vehicles, resulting in the death of a baby and the serious injury of four pedestrians.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chair by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will on Monday hear the cross-examination of Minister Pravin Gordhan by former Sars boss, Tom Moyane.

Last year, Zondo granted Moyane leave to cross-examine the minister of public enterprises, in particular, on the former Sars boss’ motives for laying charges against him.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has distanced themselves from a statement by a group called the “Release Andile Lungisa Campaign.”

The group alleges the former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa is due to be released from prison on the 1st of December after being “pardoned.”

MEC for Education in Gauteng, Panayaza Lesufi, says more than 40 000 grade 1 children are still waiting to be placed ins schools for the 2021 academic year.

Lesufi hosted a press conference on Sunday to provide an update on the schools admission process.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has said the Hawks are investigating the source of the matric final exam paper leaks.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Lesufif said: “We monitor closely the investigations surrounding circumstances of the leaked Mathematics paper 2 which was allegedly accessed by candidates from Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalnaga, which the source of the said leak is currently being investigated by the Hawks.”

