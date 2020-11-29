Daily news update: PAC a man down, Ace mobilising, Bushiri’s staff go hungry, All Blacks pay homage to a legend, and Mzanzi Ballet celebrates a return to the stage

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

African National Congres (ANC) Secretary-General (SG), Ace Magashule was mobilising at ground-level for his party this weekend ahead of the next round of by-elections.

Magashule is out on R200 000 bail in his criminal case where he is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

His case has been postponed to February 2021.

The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Thandi Modise, has suspended the membership of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC)’s sole Member of Parliament (MP).

The PAC had one seat in the NA following the last national election, which had been filled by Mzwanele Nyhontso.

The party has, however, been embroiled in a legal battle over its leadership, leading to uncertainty over the standing of Nyhontso

The Mzanzi Ballet company welcomed their return to the stage with a flash mob performance at the Hyde Park shopping centre in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Dirk Badenhorst, director of the dance company, says the performance was part of the build-up to their performances in December, which will be the first full-length stage productions since the onset of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane laid an All Blacks No.10 jersey emblazoned with Diego Maradona‘s name in the centre circle ahead of their match against Argentina in memory of the football legend Saturday.

The 1986 World Cup winner, a rugby fan, died in his sleep on Wednesday aged just 60, plunging his South American homeland and football globally into mourning.

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s walls of Jericho are starting to tumble and staff at his hotel in Rustenburg have not been paid for three months, according to sources.

A source, who requested anonymity, said: “We are not surviving, some of the workers catch mopane worms to add to their food at night.”

