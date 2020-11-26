 
 
Cops’ use of deadly force during lockdown ‘unfortunate’

General 3 hours ago

During Level 5, there were 11 deaths and 280 assaults credited to the police.

Sipho Mabena
26 Nov 2020
05:10:02 AM
SANDF members patrol the streets of Alexandra Township north of Johannesburg, 3 March 2020, on the seventh day of national lockdown. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The militarisation of lockdown has been described as unfortunate, with experts lamenting the role of law enforcement agencies would at best be remembered for harassment and brute force that has left people either dead or maimed. Siyasanga Gijana, 28, lost an eye when police enforcing lockdown opened fire when she fetched water. Thato Masiangoako, researcher at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, said: “The most painful part is that she is black, poor and marginalised. “This means she will never get justice … chances are she can never afford to pursue civil claims.” The institute has decried the continued...

