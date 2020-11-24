 
 
Here’s what you can do with SAA, Mboweni

General

With the twitterati set ablaze, many people were perplexed at a very senior Cabinet minister asking the public on what to do with the national carrier.

Brian Sokutu
24 Nov 2020
05:10:09 AM
Here’s what you can do with SAA, Mboweni

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Facebook

Dear Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, The Citizen notes you’re struggling with what to do about South African Airways (SAA). Ok. What should we do on SAA?— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020 We noted you were rebuked by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) for being “reckless” and “disgraceful”, while many ordinary people appeared stunned by your tweet as the head of Treasury. With the twitterati set ablaze, some people said you were “out of line”, with many perplexed at a very senior Cabinet minister asking the public on what to do with the national carrier....

