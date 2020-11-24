Here’s what you can do with SAA, Mboweni

Dear Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, The Citizen notes you’re struggling with what to do about South African Airways (SAA). Ok. What should we do on SAA?— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020 We noted you were rebuked by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) for being “reckless” and “disgraceful”, while many ordinary people appeared stunned by your tweet as the head of Treasury. With the twitterati set ablaze, some people said you were “out of line”, with many perplexed at a very senior Cabinet minister asking the public on what to do with the national carrier....

Dear Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, The Citizen notes you’re struggling with what to do about South African Airways (SAA).

Ok. What should we do on SAA?— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020

We noted you were rebuked by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) for being “reckless” and “disgraceful”, while many ordinary people appeared stunned by your tweet as the head of Treasury.

With the twitterati set ablaze, some people said you were “out of line”, with many perplexed at a very senior Cabinet minister asking the public on what to do with the national carrier.

We spoke to a few experts, here’s what we have for you:

In the interest of balance, we also found differing views.

Professor Peter Bauer from the University of Joburg School of Economics emerged as a supporter, together with Numsa. Others were not amused.

Said economist Xhanti Payi: “The problem, minister, is that the public and other observers are of the impression that the government has already thought and decided on the future of SAA.

“As a matter of policy, you have been allocating them money. Are you not creating policy confusion here, instead of certainty?”

Independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga summed up his feelings: “That shows lack of direction.”

Enraged by the Mboweni tweets, Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said you had a duty to ensure that the airline was viable and funded.

“It is disgraceful that he can indulge himself on Twitter while workers at SAA have not been paid for eight months,” said Hlubi-Majola.

Sanusha Naidu, senior research fellow with the Institute for Global Dialogue, said “public opinion is to let go of a sinking ship”.

“But I guess it is more complex than just letting it go, because of the inherent financial costs government will have to incur.”

To Bauer, Mboweni made “a lot of sense, demonstrating openness, by making use of social media”.

