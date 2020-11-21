General 21.11.2020 12:49 pm

WATCH: Killarney Mall evacuated following bomb threat

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Killarney Mall evacuated following bomb threat

Killarney Mall near Houghton in Johannesburg – Octodec's biggest retail asset. Image: Supplied

The police and bomb squad have been contacted and are currently investigating the matter.

Killarney Mall in Johannesburg has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Saturday.

The mall management confirmed the incident and said it was following all safety protocols and have evacuated the mall.

The police and bomb squad have been contacted and are currently investigating the matter.

“The safety of our shoppers, tenants and mall staff is of utmost importance to us. The mall will reopen only when we have been advised that it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience and support,” said management in a statement.

 

This is a developing story 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition