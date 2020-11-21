WATCH: Killarney Mall evacuated following bomb threat

Killarney Mall in Johannesburg has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Saturday.

The mall management confirmed the incident and said it was following all safety protocols and have evacuated the mall.

The police and bomb squad have been contacted and are currently investigating the matter.

“The safety of our shoppers, tenants and mall staff is of utmost importance to us. The mall will reopen only when we have been advised that it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience and support,” said management in a statement.

bomb threat at killarney mall:) pic.twitter.com/1LpOCIqS9S — phuc kieu (@fareezhanslo) November 21, 2020

Vision Tactical intervention Units on scene @KillarneyMall following confirmed reports of a bomb threat in @Nedbank. Area has been evacuated. Avoid the area. Awaiting @SAPoliceService for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/OKIxKBoKcQ — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) November 21, 2020

This is a developing story

