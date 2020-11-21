 
 
The SABC is a fat cat money pit – here’s why

General

The corporation’s 2020 annual report reveals that its wage bill is R2.357 billion, and 85% of the workforce are managers or supervisors. The average salary is R66 000 a month.

Eric Naki
21 Nov 2020
05:00:34 AM
The SABC is a fat cat money pit – here’s why

Political parties outside SABC offices in Johannesburg, 19 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The SABC’s managers and supervisors far outnumber “general” workers and that is one of the reasons that the average salary at the public broadcaster is almost R800 000 a year. As the strike by employees officially began yesterday – against pending retrenchments – it emerged that the bulk of the SABC’s personnel go from supervisors up to senior executive level. The corporation’s 2020 annual report reveals that its wage bill is R2.357 billion, which goes on a total staff complement (for 2020) of 2 979 people. This means that the average cost-to-company of each employee is R791 000 a year,...

