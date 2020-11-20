Cape Town drivers loot cooldrinks after Coca-Cola truck breaks down

A Coca-Cola truck broke down on the hairpin bend on Voortrekker Road in Cape Town on Thursday morning, which caused some of its load to spill.

It created some chaos as drivers jumped out of their cars to grab the cooldrinks.

According to Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout, the incident happened around 07:30.

Ferouz Adams, an eyewitness who was driving towards the airport, told News24 that drivers parked their cars to collect some of the load.

“Even on the opposite direction that I was travelling on, people were stopping on the bend to collect cooldrinks,” said Adams.

The incident caused congestion, but Bezuidenhout said there were no injuries or road closures.

“The scene cleared within 15 minutes,” she added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.