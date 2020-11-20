Daily news update: Zuma’s commission exit could mean jail, Malawi court releases Bushiris, Brackenfell supporters warned over EFF march

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Jacob Zuma’s dramatic exit from the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday morning may have been no more than a pyrrhic victory for him, with the former president now facing the possibility of arrest.

Despite his advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane SC, having insisted they were not “walking out” but rather “excusing” themselves, the Commissions Act doesn’t allow for either.

It gives a commission the same powers to summons witnesses as the courts, which the state capture commission used to subpoena Zuma – who has been heavily implicated during proceedings – after a series of no-shows.

Legal experts and analysts say Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is now at liberty to have the police arrest Zuma and drag him to the stand.

“The deputy chief justice can ask for a warrant to be issued and Zuma brought before the commission to give evidence,” the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution’s (Casac’s) executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, said on Thursday – adding that criminal charges could also be brought against him.

A Malawi court has ordered the immediate release of wanted self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, lawyer Terrance Baloyi claimed on Thursday.

Magistrate Viva Nyimba in his ruling said, among other things, the arrest by the Malawi Police Service was unlawful because it was not channelled through the Ministry of Homeland Security, according to Baloyi.

The pair, who are being represented by lawyer Wapona Kita, appeared before a Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe.

The Malawi State had requested a 30-day remand to allow room for the process of extradition.

The Bushiris handed themselves over to the Lilongwe police on Wednesday after a notice was issued by Interpol on Monday.

The couple recently allegedly fled South Africa, which would have broken bail conditions set in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have promised that Friday’s demonstration outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town will be peaceful.

The party plans to hand over a petition, after two weeks of intermittent protest action by them and Positive Action Campaign (PAC).

The protests come after an alleged private event held by the school’s parents hosted only white students, and allegedly did not invite black students.

The EFF’s protest resulted in a clash between the party’s members, as well as residents and parents. Assault charges were laid by the EFF.

Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, Kerry Mauchline, said that “no unauthorised persons will be coming onto school property”, and that Covid-19 protocols have already limited access to schools.

Schäfer urged Brackenfell residents to avoid coming near the school, unless they are parents dropping off or collecting their children.

Mauchline said residents and supporters of the school “should stay away”, as engaging in any confrontation with protesters could aggravate the situation, and prevent law enforcement from controlling the crowds.

A fully-fledged strike and broadcast blackout is looming at the SABC, as staff fight back against the impending retrenchments of hundreds of employees at the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

Communications Workers Union (CWU) president Clyde Mervin said of the proposed blackout: “It’s not a threat, we mean business. If they are not going to withdraw the letters by 5pm today [Thursday], we will black out the SABC at 1pm tomorrow (Friday).”

During a media briefing, Mervin said the union had the support of the workers at SABC, Cosatu and its affiliates in the planned action.

CWU general secretary, Aubrey Tshabalala, said, “We have taken a decision to go to the streets. Makhathini [SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini] must test us, we will make sure that nothing goes on air. We will be using every arsenal we have to attack.”

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi expressed solidarity and support for CWU and its members at SABC. She accused the SABC board of not understanding the corporation’s public mandate and vowed that Cosatu would stand by the CWU and the affected workers

One person is still missing and two are dead following a hail storm which hit KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

KZN’s MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, said initial reports revealed that two people, one in Ulundi and the other in Umlazi, had been killed after they were struck by lightning.

“A 22-year-old female is still missing and is believed to have been swept away last night, trying to cross the local river in Umlazi F Section in eThekwini,” said Hlomuka.

At least 70 homes in the Msunduzi municipality were damaged as a result of hail – which, in some instances, were bigger than golf balls.

A 10-year-old was rushed to hospital after being struck by lightning in Umuziwabantu municipality.

Hlomuka urged residents to be on high alert as weather reports indicated more storms were on the way.

