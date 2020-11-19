Three North West children found dead in unused car

Three children were found dead in an unused vehicle in Botsalano village near Morokweng in North West on Wednesday.

The children, aged four, five and six, are believed to have suffocated.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the grandmother left the children in the yard at approximately 10:00 to attend a funeral service.

“She returned home at about 15:30 and found the minors’ lifeless bodies inside an old and unused vehicle that was parked in the yard. Of the three children, two – Thabo and Thoriso Mohibidu – were [siblings], while the 6-year-old Bokao Sheleng was a neighbours’ child and a friend to Thabo and Thoriso,” Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone told News24 no foul play was suspected at this stage and, while police were awaiting the post-mortem results, it was believed that the children died as a result of suffocation.

He urged members of the community and parents to take proper care of their children to avoid tragic incidents.

This is the second incident of children suffocating in North West in less than a week.

On Saturday, three pupils suffocated while playing in a deep freezer in Mammutla village near Taung.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.