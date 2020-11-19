Daily news update: Zuma insists Zondo is his friend, Cyril vows action on Bushiris’ escape, you can own SAA toilet paper

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Former president Jacob Zuma has launched another salvo in deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s direction, challenging his Monday statement that the two were never friends, and accusing him of cherry-picking his disclosures.

In an affidavit submitted to the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday – and as part of his application for Zondo to recuse himself as chair – Zuma insisted the two had shared a close relationship. And he claimed that Zondo’s romance with one of Zuma’s now sisters-in-law in the 1990s – together with the child it had born – had only made this relationship “even closer and family in nature”.

A ruling on Zuma’s application for Zondo’s recusal had been expected on Wednesday afternoon, but his affidavit threw a spanner in the works, leaving the application’s fate – and potentially that of the entire commission – up in the air for another day.

The commission issued a statement, saying Zondo needed more time to consider the affidavit. A ruling is, however, now expected on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is awaiting the report on the escape of wanted self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Speaking to eNCA, Ramaphosa said that action would be taken.

“The Bushiri matter has been very concerning to all of us, I am waiting for a detailed report on the whole Bushiri saga, which I will get and we will then see what action needs to be taken, because it should never have happened the way that it did. Either tomorrow or so, I will be getting a report.

“We are going to take action, that’s for sure,” he told the broadcaster.

This comes after Bushiri and his wife recently fled the country to their homeland, Malawi.

The couple is currently facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering, to the alleged tune of R102 million, before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi was booed off stage by striking members of the National Taxi Alliance in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Magadzi was accepting a memorandum of demands from the NTA leadership on behalf of Minister Fikile Mbalula, when she was booed.

While accepting the memorandum, Magadzi was on top of an open truck, together with the NTA leadership, and was cheered and even praised by some on the ground.

They even called her a “hero” who was willing to listen to their demands.

However, a few minutes later, things heated when Magadzi started addressing striking taxi operators.

She called on them to observe social distancing, as they were crowded and standing too close to each other, and also asked them to sanitise their hands.

They then booed her, with some telling her that, when ANC members were protesting in Bloemfontein on Friday, they were never told about social distancing.

The IFP and its leader Velenkosini Hlabisa say they have approached the courts to remove embattled former eThekwini mayor and benched legislature member Zandile Gumede from office.

The case is expected to be heard on 14 January 2021, with Hlabisa saying legislature speaker Ntobeko Boyce and the ANC in KZN were first and second respondents respectively.

Hlabisa said he made numerous calls on the ANC in KZN, “and our plea to the ANC’s national leadership to intervene on this matter, have fallen on deaf ears”.

Gumede was controversially appointed as a member of the KZN legislature on 19 August amid corruption-related allegations stemming from the Durban Solid Waste R430 million matter currently in court.

Her appointment sparked a national outcry with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national ANC declaring that its members in public office had to “step down” from their positions if they were implicated in criminal cases.

Gumede had done so, but opposition parties and civic bodies lamented that she still earned a R1-million-a-year salary without providing services to the legislature.

Actually, you can own about 540,000 SAA toothpicks and 184,000 oven bags – not to mention 32,000 sets of chopsticks.

According to a notice by WH Auctioneers, an unreserved online auction of items from SAA’s inflight services will take place from 23 to 26 November. Registration has already opened.

Apparently it is excess stock on sale, some of has expiry dates coming up. The stock includes alcohol (premium wine, gin, whiskey and brandy), soft drinks, premium brand crew luggage, and raincoats.

Other items going on auction include 2-ply tissues and toilet paper (unclear whether 1- or 2-ply). There are also paper hand towels – both the flushable and non-flushable types – as well as plastic cutlery, large plastic dirt bags and refresher towels.

Being kept awake by your partner’s snoring or the neighbours celebrating an ease in lockdown restrictions? Maybe go for the 8,000 sets of earplugs up for auction.

In a surprising turn of events in the Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Oupa Manyisa saga, the club might be forced to keep the player in their camp.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was a marquee signing for the DStv Premiership newcomers, along with former Kaizer Chiefs dynamo Joseph Molangoane, in the 2020/2021 pre-season.

But the excitement was short-lived as the club was forced to terminate their contract shortly after they joined the side, apparently because TTM ran into some financial difficulties early in their top flight existence.

Having been released by the club, Manyisa is reportedly fighting to have TTM honour the legal agreement they had when he signed with them.

Phakaaathi reported that the club will have to pay the midfielder R2 million should they wish to terminate the contract with Manyisa. The club is said to be unable to afford to just lose R2 million.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.