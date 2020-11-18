Madonsela among names mooted for Lotteries Commission chair

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has been revealed as one of the three candidates which Parliament would recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint as chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board.

This comes after the portfolio committee on trade and industry on Tuesday called for public comments on the nominated candidates.

The committee is responsible for making a recommendation to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, regarding the position of the chairperson of the NLC board, in terms of the Lotteries Act of 1997.

According to the the committee’s media officer Rajaa Azzakani, the list of nominated candidates was referred to the committee by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, after she received a letter from Patel nominating candidates for the position and requesting the relevant committee to make a recommendation.

The nominated candidates are:

Azzakani said the committee was calling on those interested in submitting comments on the nominated candidates to forward written submissions to the committee before Tuesday, 24 November 2020.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa last month authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption in the NLC.

GroundUp reported that the lotteries commission paid out millions of rands in grants to organisations involved in questionable and unfinished lottery-funded projects.

The matter led to the resignation of Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi, who is facing corruption allegations after his non-profit organisation (NPO) received a R3 million donation from the commission to establish a sports centre for the community of Mashamba in Limpopo.

