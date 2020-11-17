 
 
Sars finally washes its hands of ‘rogue unit’ report

General

More than six years after it first emerged, the revenue service is taking a definitive stance on the discredited KPMG report, and making moves towards compensating those who were “traumatised” by the report.

Bernadette Wicks
17 Nov 2020
06:05:30 PM
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Image: Moneyweb

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) is washing its hands of advocate Muzi Sikhakhane’s now infamous 2014 “rogue unit” report. Sars on Tuesday confirmed it had written to Sikhakhane – as well to the chief executive officer of auditing firm KPMG, Ignatius Sehoole – to “clarify” its position in respect of the reports the two produced for it in 2014 and 2015 respectively. This after the e-mail to Sikhakhane was leaked on social media. In the e-mail, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the time had come for Sars to express a “definite opinion”  on the status of Sikhakhane’s report. He...

