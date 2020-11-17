Man found hanging from N1 bridge to Polokwane

Gauteng Traffic Police have called on motorists to be cautious after an unidentified man was found hanging from a rope on an N1 bridge to Polokwane, in an alleged suicide.

The incident happened on the N1 north towards Polokwane between Petroport Garage and Wallmansthal Bridge at around 8am on Tuesday.

The man was wearing blue trousers and a red shirt, said Gauteng Traffic Police.

Road users were urged to use alternative roads such as off-ramping at Sefako Makgatho Drive or using the old Warmbaths road.

Circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide incident were unknown at this stage, and police investigations were ongoing.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane has slammed those who took photos of the deceased, warning against their circulation on social media as the family had not yet been informed.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police condemns the reckless behaviour by some motorist passing along the N1 freeway, especially those taking the pictures of the deceased,” he said.

“This behaviour is unwarranted and punishable by law enforcement authorities since the deceased’s family is not yet notified. Anyone found with the pictures or to be circulating them will face the full wrath of law.”

