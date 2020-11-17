Daily news update: Bushiri gets ultimatum, Zondo denies Zuma friendship, ‘Jerusalema’ wins song of the year

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

The ball is in the Bushiris’ court now as the government on Monday set an ultimatum for the fugitive couple to return to South Africa and face the music – or suffer the consequences.

“A warrant of arrest was issued on Monday by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the two fugitives, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri,” Colonel Katlego Mogale, acting spokesperson for the Hawks, said.

The self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church and his wife, who were granted bail on 4 November by Magistrate Thandi Thelede, skipped the country on Saturday.

Bushiri, his wife, Landiwe Ntlokwana and two co-accused stand accused of theft, fraud and money laundering involving more than R100 million.

Mogale confirmed that the Bushiris’ bail had been cancelled and they would forfeit the R200 000 bail money.

“They will also forfeit their residence should they not present themselves before the court on 19 November,” Mogale warned.

Speaking at the start of Monday’s proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he and Zuma did not socialise together and that they never had.

He was responding to Zuma’s application to have Zondo recuse himself as commission chair.

“Mr Zuma’s statement that we are friends is not accurate,” Zondo said.

Monday’s proceedings started with arguments in Zuma’s application for Zondo’s recusal and the deputy chief justice reading a statement on their relationship into the record. Zondo dismissed Zuma’s claims in the papers that after Zondo had been appointed as a judge, the two had discussed whether or not their relationship would jeopardise his career.

“No such discussion ever took place,” Zondo said. “As he was not president and an MEC [for economic development in KwaZulu-Natal]. He could not have influenced my rise in my career.”

For years, residents of Lefiso and Ga-Maria villages in Mpumalanga longed and fought for their main gravel road to be tarred.

But the alleged R10 million spent on 1.2km of the road construction project has left the rural communities with waterlogged excavations, heaps of rubble and some parts of the tarred road submerged in rain water.

According to resident Joe Phalla, the road completed in August this year cut the residents off from the outside world for days due to flooding.

“The road was simply built through a seasonal stream, which means it will be underwater for the duration of the rainy season. This despite R2.5 million we are told was paid to consulting engineers by the [Dr JS Moroka municipality],” he said.

According to Phalla, the target road to be constructed was about 6km long but the municipality only constructed 1.2km.

Within the space of a week, South African artist and record producer Kgaogelo Moagi – known as Master KG – has won big again.

Master KG took home some of the biggest awards at the 2020 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA).

His victories include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jersualema remix.

“This year has proved to be an incredible one. I’m humbled and honoured by this recognition. It is a validation that the world sees what South African musicians are capable for,” he said.

A group of SABC employees on Monday embarked on protest action outside the corporation’s premises over impending retrenchments. This follows the public broadcaster’s plan to initially let go of 600 employees to save R700 million.

However, that number was reduced to 400.

The employees were unhappy that they would have to face retrenchments as a measure to mitigate the financial ills of the failing public broadcaster.

SABC group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe revealed that the SABC’s current cost of employee compensation stood at a total of 43% of the overall expenditure – a figure he labelled “unsustainable”.

