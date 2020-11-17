 
 
Botched infrastructure projects leave communities stranded

General

Among others, a 1.2km stretch of dirt road that was tarred – instead of the intended 6km – has cut off a suffering community from the outside world as it ‘was simply built through a seasonal stream’.

Sipho Mabena
17 Nov 2020
05:05:26 AM
Picture for illustration. Residents of Zebediela protest over the building of a promised tar road, 2018. Picture: Sekhukhune Times

Public infrastructure projects meant to improve lives have, instead, left many communities unhappy, with newly built roads crumbling, and houses and community centres left incomplete with no windows, water or electricity. For years, residents of Lefiso and Ga-Maria villages in Mpumalanga longed and fought for their main gravel road to be tarred. But the alleged R10 million spent on 1.2km of the road construction project has left the rural communities with waterlogged excavations, heaps of rubble and some parts of the tarred road submerged in rain water. According to resident Joe Phalla, the road completed in August this year cut...

