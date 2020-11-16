Keeping up with the Bushiris: arrest warrant issued for ‘prophet’ and his wife

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the couple fled from South Africa to Malawi last week, breaching their bail conditions in the process.

In a statement on Monday, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed the warrant of arrest, while also saying that the couple’s bail has been cancelled as they stand accused of theft, money laundering and fraud.

“This forfeits the R200,000 each which they had posted as bail. They will also forfeit their residence should they not present themselves before court on Thursday, 19 November,” Mogale said.

The issuing of the arrest warrant comes after the South African government began an official extradition process on Sunday, in order to return the Bushiri family back to the country.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the extradition from Malawi had been requested in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition “and other legal instruments, to which Malawi is a signatory”.

Bushiri said on Saturday during a televised address that he was in Malawi, claiming that he fled South Africa because he “feared for his life”.

Meanwhile, the Malawian government has raised its concern over the treatment President Lazarus Chakwera received when leaving the country after reports suggested that the Malawian president had been involved in Bushiri’s escape.

The Malawian leader was on a working visit to South Africa and met with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tshwane last week.

“The government of Malawi is aware and grateful that a public statement was recently issued by the South African government, exculpating president Chakwera from false allegations dominating the South African media that his presidential plane was used as a conduit for trafficking two Malawians wanted by South African authorities.

“Notwithstanding, the government of Malawi notes with concern that the statement falls short of acknowledging that the treatment President Chakwera was subjected to upon his departure was improper and incongruous to the warm hospitality he received upon his arrival,” the statement read.

