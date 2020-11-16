Daily news update: Zuma vs Zondo saga, Bushiri a fugitive, Hamilton officially a legend

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

A number of prominent civil society organisations on Sunday demanded that former President Jacob Zuma appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture.

Headed by Raymond Zondo, the Commission is set to hear an application by Zuma on Monday for the Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself.

The move has widely been slammed as one of Zuma’s infamous delay tactics.

Zuma has also been summoned to appear before the Commission on Monday.

South Africa has started the official extradition process in order to return Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary, to the country to stand trail for fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

On Sunday afternoon, government spokesperson Phumla Williams, said in a statement the extradition from Malawi will be requested in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition “and other legal instruments, to which Malawi is a signatory”.

This is to ensure that “the two fugitives face justice”.

Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix despite starting sixth on the grid.

The Briton matched Michael Schumacher’s haul of drivers’ crowns with three races of the season remaining.

The 35-year-old sealed his latest title with a typically measured masterclass, handling treacherous wet early conditions to claim his 94th career win despite his unaccustomed start position.

South Africa’s medium-term budget is supposed to provide an indication of how public finances will be managed over the next three years, but in the last decade, it has largely served to illustrate persistent gaps between aspiration and reality. In part, this is because of limited economic growth and repeated shortfalls in tax revenue.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a rapid worsening of the situation, as reflected in the debt to GDP ratio: a monetary measure of the broader national hopes that have been dashed over the same period.

The cumulative result is that, unless economic growth experiences a miraculous resurgence, the country will need to implement large decreases in expenditure or increases in revenue to get debt under control. Critics argue that doing so will further harm growth, while proponents argue that the alternative – risking a possible debt default – is worse.

Ace Magashule has welcomed the fraud, corruption and money laundering charges brought against him, as his trail will ultimately prove his innocence and vindicate him.

Accused number 13 is facing 21 charges alongside 12 co-accused and was granted R200,000 bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The former Free State Premier and current ANC secretary-general, in an interview with eNCA, insisted that he had never acted in a corrupt manner.

“It is good that this thing happened (his arrest and the trail) because I will then be able to show the public of South Africa that I’m not corrupt,” said.

“I welcome the charges.”

The Bulls have emerged, once again, as the new powerhouse of South African rugby – it’s a fact, whether you (non-Bulls fans) like it or not.

The Bulls’ rousing performances of late in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition have confirmed as much.

While they had a bye this weekend, their advantage of six points going into the round seemed big enough for them to be heavy favourites to win the competition, but now, with their game against the Pumas next weekend in jeopardy (because of Covid issues in the Pumas team), a nervous wait lies ahead for them.

President Donald Trump has yet to admit defeat in the US election. But with a word here, a slip there, he is raising the prospect ever more plainly.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Trump appeared accidentally to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory – before quickly reversing course to claim he won, and again push unsubstantiated claims of mass electoral fraud.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted.

