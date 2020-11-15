Daily news update: Bushiri in Malawi, Ace ‘welcomes’ charges, Stroll on F1 pole

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri has confirmed that he is in Malawi.

In a televised address on Saturday evening, the self-proclaimed prophet said that he arrived in the country on Wednesday evening after fleeing South Africa.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were granted bail of R200,000 each last week Wednesday. They are accused of theft, money laundering, and fraud.

Bushiri was adamant that he did not want to abscond from standing before a judge, but that he feared for his life and believed that he would not receive a free and fair trail.

“I believe in the law and I am a law abiding citizen,” he said.

Ace Magashule has welcomed the fraud, corruption and money laundering charges brought against him, as his trail will ultimately prove his innocence and vindicate him.

Accused number 13 is facing 21 charges alongside 12 co-accused and was granted R200,000 bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The former Free State Premier and current ANC secretary-general insisted that he had never acted in a corrupt manner.

“It is good that this thing happened (his arrest and the trail) because I will then be able to show the public of South Africa that I’m not corrupt,” said.

“I welcome the charges.”

Egypt announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, dating back more than 2,500 years ago, the largest such find this year.

The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site amid fanfare, belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt.

They were found in three burial shafts at depths of 12 metres in the sweeping Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.

Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s challenge of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) findings against him will be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in January 2021.

Masuku’s lawyer – Mojalefa Motalane – said in a statement on Friday that the review application brought by his client would be heard by a full bench of judges.

Lance Stroll upstaged Formula One’s title-chasing Lewis Hamilton on Saturday when he grabbed the first pole position of his career at the Turkish Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Canadian made the most of drying conditions on a treacherous track to end Mercedes’ 13 race domination of qualifying this year.

Stroll delivered a dazzling fastest lap for Racing Point in one minute and 47.765 seconds in the closing seconds to usurp his team-mate Sergio Perez and then resist a last surge from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The unexpected pitting against the former Miss South Africa (SA) Zozibini Tunzi and the new Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida made its ugly head on Twitter on Saturday.

As Musida enjoys her homecoming in Limpopo, some people on Twitter thought that our new pageant queen was “lacking” personality and was not for the people.

On Twitter user said: “I absolutely have nothing against our new Miss S.A. it’s just that to me she feels more like a celebrity than a beauty pageant queen if you know what I mean.”

Former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United playmaker Thabo Rakhale is expected to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

This comes after the forward was released from his contract by Chippa United at the end of last season. The player is said to have held out for a move to Kaizer Chiefs this season but Amakhosi have been barred from signing any players until July 2021.

