Daily news update: Covid-19 latest developments, Magashule court case, crime stats and Zuma’s application to be heard on Monday

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total of 746,945 positive cases of Covid-19, with 2,213 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

77 more deaths have been reported today: 29 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Free State, 4 from Gauteng, 7 from KwaZulu-Natal and 11 from Western Cape, 4 from Limpopo and 1 from Mpumalanga.

This brings the total number to 20,153. Of the 77 deaths, 17 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours.

Magashule’s appearance follows that of Johannesburg businessman and owner of Blackhead Consulting, Pheagane Edwin Sodi (47), head of department of Free State human settlements, Nthimotse Mokhesi (61); director of supply chain management at the Free State human settlements department, Mahlomola John Matlakala (42); Fourways businessman, Sello Joseph Radebe (56); Pretoria businessman, Abel Kgotso Manyeki (38); former director-general of national Department of Human Settlements, Thabane Wiseman Zulu (53); and a former Free State MEC for human settlements and former mayor of Mangaung, Sarah “Olly” Mlamleli (63).

Magashule, who was the province’s premier at the time when the asbestos contract was awarded, stands charged with multiple counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering. He is one of several high-ranking government officials and businessmen said to have scored big from the award of the contract, despite little to no work ever actually having been done.

“This ANC is an organisation of the branches of the ANC and that is why I will respect the voices of branches.

“If branches say I must step aside, I was elected by branches at conference, I will go back to a special conference and the branches must say to me, ‘comrade Magashule, step aside’.

“I will do so because it will be coming from the voice that voted for us. I’m not a product of the media. Nobody can remove us,” said Magashule.

The application comes after an exchange between Mosala and Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, with Mosala on Wednesday cautioning Mabuza to advise on whether his client would adhere to the summons for an appearance before the commission on 16 November.

After Mosala sent a letter requesting confirmation that the former president would indeed adhere to the summons, Mabuza retaliated, slamming the tone of the letter while accusing the commission of “bullying” Zuma.

Cele once again reiterated his stance on alcohol fuelling violent crime in the country.

He said figures vindicated his stance, with hundreds of murder cases, 829 assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), 747 rape cases and 179 attempted murder cases directly linked to the consumption and abuse of alcohol.

Nketsi, who shot to fame under the moniker ‘Queen Twerk’, had a chat with The Citizen’s Entertainment Round Up team about season two of her MTV reality show ‘Have Faith,’ her music career and the future of her cosmetics company Fé Beauty.

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa is still relishing the homecoming she is receiving in Limpopo.

Despite criticism of the homecoming and the reported high costs spent by the Limpopo government to give her a top homecoming celebration, she looked absolutely regal.

Curwin Bosch kicked an 83rd minute penalty to help the Sharks edge Griquas 34-33 in a thrilling see-saw Super Rugby Unlocked match in Kimberley on Friday.

The win takes the men from Durban to second on the log ahead of Saturday’s match at Newlands between the Stormers and the Cheetahs.

In a tight game in which seven tries were scored, Bosch kicked the winning penalty minutes after the Griquas had gone into the lead through a Tinus de Beer penalty – and they looked good for the win.

The head of Cricket South Africa’s rejected interim board says they will not be bullied, insisting they will continue to proceed with their mandate, despite being shoved aside by the federation’s members council.

“The most neutral way of putting it is that we are still a proposed interim board,” the committee chairperson, Judge Zak Yacoob, said in a virtual media conference on Friday.

“But nobody will dictate our actions under any circumstances, and we will continue our work, as difficult as it is for us.”

The second event to be held in the kingdom will also be the first for the new shape Hilux that will be crewed by three-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and navigator Mathieu Baumel, South Africa’s 2009 winner Giniel de Villiers with Alex Haro beside him, rookie Henk Lategan navigated by Brett Cummings and Shameer Variawa co-driven by the experienced Dennis Murphy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.