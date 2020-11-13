WATCH: Men chase and harass women in a taxi rank

General 13.11.2020 01:16 pm

Kaunda Selisho
A screenshot from the video of two young girls being sexually harassed at a taxi rank believed to be in Mpumalanga. Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

In the video, a young girl wearing a crop top and jean shorts can be seen running through an unidentified taxi rank where she is followed and harassed by a rowdy group of men.

WARNING: The following video may be triggering to sensitive viewers and survivors of assault. 

South African social media users have expressed their dismay after a video was posted showing men at a taxi rank sexually harassing and forcefully stripping young girls.

In a video posted by Twitter user @_This_Is_Bee on Wednesday evening, a young girl wearing a crop top and jean shorts can be seen running through an unidentified taxi rank, followed by a rowdy group jeering of men.

One of the taxis in the video bears a Mpumalanga number plate.

Women at the taxi rank can be heard in the background shouting for the men to leave the young girl alone.

She is then pulled out from the group of men by a friend of hers, who can be seen wearing a white dress that is then pulled up by one of the men, leaving her buttocks exposed.

The 30-second video ends with the girls trying to make their escape.

ALSO READ: Woman endures relentless sexual harassment at Transnet for six years

 

Note: The authenticity of the video could not be verified at the time of publishing.

READ NEXT: Parliament shocked by sexual harassment reports at SABC

READ NEXT: Parliament shocked by sexual harassment reports at SABC


