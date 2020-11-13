WATCH: Men chase and harass women in a taxi rank

WARNING: The following video may be triggering to sensitive viewers and survivors of assault.

South African social media users have expressed their dismay after a video was posted showing men at a taxi rank sexually harassing and forcefully stripping young girls.

In a video posted by Twitter user @_This_Is_Bee on Wednesday evening, a young girl wearing a crop top and jean shorts can be seen running through an unidentified taxi rank, followed by a rowdy group jeering of men.

One of the taxis in the video bears a Mpumalanga number plate.

Women at the taxi rank can be heard in the background shouting for the men to leave the young girl alone.

She is then pulled out from the group of men by a friend of hers, who can be seen wearing a white dress that is then pulled up by one of the men, leaving her buttocks exposed.

The 30-second video ends with the girls trying to make their escape.

ALSO READ: Woman endures relentless sexual harassment at Transnet for six years

Y’all Are Always Blaming Women For Wearing Whatever Clothing They Want But Ignore The Gents That Harass Women Like This — S P H E S I H L E (@UncleBucs) November 13, 2020

I don’t understand how some of you want to police what they are wearing instead of addressing how these grown men a sexually violating these women in broad daylight. This is evil. This is traumatic. — Caris LeVert (@TshepoXVIII) November 13, 2020

This is rapey, no wonder we have disgustingly high rate of rape. — T.J Ricchards (@thulzonline) November 13, 2020

When have we ever been allowed to dress however we want as South African women without the threat of being raped or even killed? — Nina (@LwazZzee) November 13, 2020

I was thinking the same thing that this is sexual harassment! ???????????? — Thokozani (@lwandz08) November 13, 2020

They have a right to wear what they want. This rape culture you enabling says women dress for men like objects. They would never ever do that if these were white women never. — mathlame carol makgalemela (@carol_zeph3) November 13, 2020

Note: The authenticity of the video could not be verified at the time of publishing.

READ NEXT: Parliament shocked by sexual harassment reports at SABC

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.