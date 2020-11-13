Daily news update: SA’s unemployment rate, Covid-19 stats, Zondo vs Zuma and SABC retrenchments

Your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 744,732, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

65 more deaths have been reported today: 37 from Eastern Cape, 18 from Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 8 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 20,076.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

Unemployment increased substantially by 2.2 million (52.1%) to 6.5 million compared to the second quarter, leading to an increase of 2.8 million (15.1%) in the number of people in the labour force. The number of discouraged jobseekers increased by 225 000 (9.1%), while the number of people who were not economically active for other reasons decreased by 2.9 million (15.8%) between the two quarters, resulting in a net decrease of 2.6 million (12.8%) in the not economically active population.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced the by-election results after voting took place across 95 municipal wards on Wednesday, with over 600,000 voters registered.

The by-elections came ahead of the local government elections, which will be held later in 2021.

Briefing the media on Thursday, IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love revealed that the overall voter turnout stood at 37.8%.

The application comes after an exchange between the commission’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, and Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza. Mosala on Wednesday cautioned Mabuza to advise on whether his client would adhere to the summons for an appearance before the commission on 16 November.

After Mosala sent a letter requesting confirmation that the former president would indeed adhere to the summons, Mabuza retaliated, slamming the tone of the letter while accusing the commission of “bullying” Zuma.

The SABC is proceeding with the retrenchment of hundreds of staff while restructuring certain staff perks to cut costs, the public broadcaster said.

After lengthy consultations with stakeholders, the SABC announced on Wednesday that it was now ready to implement Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, said acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

Liquor traders and those in the hospitality industry can breathe a sigh of relief, as the newly gazetted rules for trading, which allows them to return to full licenced operating hours, kicked in with immediate effect at one midnight after midnight last night.

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Wednesday evening, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the relaxation of some Lockdown Level 1 regulations, effective from Thursday.

Though the national state of disaster will be extended by another month to 15 December, the country is preparing to fully reopen the economy.

Our new Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has inadvertently found herself at the centre of a controversy after the Limpopo government tweeted posters advertising her homecoming scheduled for Thursday.

It wasn’t all negative, however, as many found it endearing that Miss SA took time out of her busy schedule to visit her home province.

Pearl Thusi, Robert Marawa and DJ Tira lead the pack of nominees in the newly unveiled KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA). The trio scooped three nominations each when the list was revealed in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

Following various engagements and a meeting on Sunday, 8 November between the Members Council, the proposed Interim Board of CSA, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and members of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the Members Council have written to the Minister to raise material concerns about the proposed Interim Board.

Matters include several unresolved issues, overstepping and disregarding agreed upon duties, responsibilities and lines of accountability, and ultimately, a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the proposed Interim Board.

Ralepelle tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during a Sharks rugby training session on January 17, 2019. The athlete contested the doping charges in front of an Independent Doping Hearing Panel. This panel found the athlete guilty of the doping offence and took into account that it was his second doping offence within a ten-year period. The panel relied on the sanction’s framework in the World Anti-doping Code that granted them the jurisdiction to hand down an eight-year ban from sport.

Suzuki Auto South Africa has allayed concerns over the safety specifications of its budget-friendly S-Presso following Wednesday’s damning outcome of a Global NCAP test.

The mid-spec VXi version of the S-Presso sold in India by Maruti Suzuki scored a zero rating as part of the Safer Cars for India programme. The poor rating is mainly due to high damage readings in the neck region of adult front passenger test dummies.

Building on the tweaks applied to its siblings, the SQ5’s additional visual difference include an S specific Singleframe grille with a honeycomb pattern and chrome bars, S front and rear bumpers plus side skirts, standard LED or optional Matrix LED headlights with optional OLED taillights, a matte grey aluminium rear bumper strip, chrome oval tipped quad exhaust outlets, an integrated faux diffuser and standard 20-inch alloy wheels with 21-inch Audi Sport alloys being optional.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.