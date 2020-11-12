New plan to reduce Gauteng driver’s license renewal backlog

All driving licensing testing centres (DLTC) in Gauteng will dedicate 70% of their booking slots and capacity to driver’s license renewals as of Monday, to catch up on the current backlogs, said the provincial department of transport and road infrastructure.

MEC Jacob Mamabolo made this announcement on Wednesday following a meeting with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) and members of the mayoral committees in the province’s municipalities and districts.

“Working together with all the stakeholders, the province will ensure that 70% of all slots made available to the DLTCs will be dedicated exclusively to processing driving licenses renewals on a daily basis. DLTCs managers who undermine this directive will be dealt with harshly and face possible suspension.”

“We have also taken a decision that available capacity in the DLTCs such as equipment, machinery and staff will be dedicated to addressing the backlog in driving licenses renewals,” Mamabolo said.

But those who have had their driver’s licenses expire during the lockdown would not be fined as they had until 31 January 2021 to renew them.

“While the current Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the driving licenses renewals backlog, it has also laid bare the fact that over the years, the DLTCs have not been functioning optimally. The DLTCs’ capacity has not been increased to match the demand and the pressure brought by the growing population,” Mamabolo said.

In partnership with the RTMC, mobile units will be piloted to increase capacity of the licensing facilities.

“We are confident that with the decisions we have taken, we will be able to address the backlogs,” said the MEC.

Meanwhile, the department would in December commence with investigations into allegations of corruption, bribery and collusion which reportedly takes place at licensing centres across Gauteng.

