Private funeral for King Goodwill Zwelithini’s eldest son on Friday

A private funeral will be held for deceased Zulu Prince Lethukuthula Zulu to maintain Covid-19 regulations, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has said.

“At dawn on Friday, the prince’s remains will be interred. This will be followed by a private funeral service at Khethomthandayo Royal Palace, the residence of Her Majesty Queen Sibongile MaDlamini,” Buthelezi said on Thursday.

He said King Goodwill Zwelithini had expressed “sincere appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy following Prince Lethukuthula’s sudden passing last week”.

“He acknowledges the extent to which the Royal Family and the Zulu Nation are feeling the pain of this loss. However, His Majesty urges strict compliance with the lockdown regulations, and accordingly requests that mourners refrain from coming to the funeral on Friday.”

Buthelezi said there was already a large number of people within the royal family.

“In terms of the lockdown regulations, there are already too many mourners, just within the Royal Family itself. Thus, even within the immediate family, attendance will be restricted.”

Buthelezi said Zwelithini did not want the funeral to cause an outbreak of the disease.

“His Majesty has emphasised his will that his son’s funeral not become the epicentre of an outbreak of Covid-19 infections. He is deeply concerned to avoid this.”

He called for the public to abide by Zwelithini’s wishes.

“I therefore urge that we alleviate the burden of worry on His Majesty our King by honouring his instructions. These are unusual times. It is necessary that we take direction from our King, and abide by his wishes.”

