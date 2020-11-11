Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani dies

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has announced.

Holomisa said Bobani died this evening just before 6pm.

“It is sad to announce the passing of Councillor Bobani this evening. Our condolences to the family and friends. The UDM thanks his family for allowing him to contribute and build it. A hard working cadre who was always available to help communities. May his soul Rest In Peace,” said Holomisa.

Bobani was hospitalised three weeks ago after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The UDM has paid tribute to Bobani following his passing.

“We commend Councillor Bobani for the good work he did for the people in Nelson Mandela Bay and his tireless efforts to grow the UDM in the Eastern Cape. He was always available and ready to roll up his sleeves, and we will miss his energy and enthusiasm,” the party said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

