Outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu passes on

Outgoing Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu has died.

Makwetu passed on this afternoon in hospital. According to a statement from his office, Makwetu was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we announce the passing of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

“As the national audit office, we join the Makwetu family in mourning his death. We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts as they come to terms with his passing, and to give them the privacy and space to deal with his passing,” said his office.

The family would share funeral details soon.

We send our condolences to the friends and family of the outgoing Auditor- General Kimi Makwetu #RIPKimiMakwetu pic.twitter.com/DGWODybMXs — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 11, 2020

Makwetu was appointed in December 2013 as Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) for a period of seven years. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Auditor-General.

The African National Congress (ANC) has paid tribute to Makwetu following news of his passing.

“Makwetu remained true to the constitutional mandate of AGSA, namely, to strengthen our democracy by enabling oversight, accountability and governance in the public sector through auditing, thereby building public confidence. He has contributed enormously towards building a culture of accountability and transparency in the utilization of state resources.

“Makwetu served his profession and the people of South Africa with distinction and dignity. As we mourn Makwetu’s passing and ponder the future, let us make a solemn commitment never to abandon his proud legacy of clean and accountable administration. We are confident that all public servants, including employees at AGSA, will take forward Makwetu’s legacy as well as the solid foundation that he and other previous Auditor Generals have laid.

“We hope they will find solace in the knowledge that the entire nation shares their grief. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” said the party in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.