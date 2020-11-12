Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns Makwetu and Bobani, alcohol sales back and Magashule expected in court today

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 742,394, with 2,140 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also breached the 20,000 case mark, with 60 new deaths reported today: 24 from Eastern Cape, 19 from Free State, 2 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Mpumalanga, 2 from North West, 6 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

The total number of deaths is 20,011.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the national state of disaster will be extended by another month to 15 December.

In his address on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa criticised the behaviour of many South Africans since the beginning of Lockdown Level 1, as the country has recorded a total of 20,011 deaths since the pandemic hit local shores.

The national state of disaster was due to lapse on Sunday following a one month extension in October by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Outgoing Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu has died.

Makwetu passed on this afternoon in hospital. According to a statement from his office, Makwetu was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we announce the passing of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

“As the national audit office, we join the Makwetu family in mourning his death. We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts as they come to terms with his passing, and to give them the privacy and space to deal with his passing,” said his office.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has announced.

Holomisa said Bobani died this evening just before 6pm.

“It is sad to announce the passing of Councillor Bobani this evening. Our condolences to the family and friends. The UDM thanks his family for allowing him to contribute and build it. A hard working cadre who was always available to help communities. May his soul Rest In Peace,” said Holomisa.

The ANC’s backtracking came as Magashule’s followers threatened violence in support of their hero, who is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He faces charges of corruption emanating from the R250 million asbestos audit corruption in the Free State.

The man accused of discharging a firearm during a scuffle between EFF members and residents outside Brackenfell High School on Monday was released on a warning, while his court case was postponed to January next year.

Jaco Pretorius (39) was arrested on Monday after violence erupted outside the Cape Town school when residents confronted EFF members who were protesting against alleged racism.

Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum says it would have preferred a Republican candidate to become president of the United States, because Republican principles resonate more with their members who are “classical conservatives”.

Twitter is not having it with the top 10 finalists of the Mr South Africa (SA) pageant 2020. Just under month after the beautiful and glitzy finale of Miss SA – which crowned Limpopo native Shudufhadzo Musida – tweeps are not happy with the “standard” of their male counterparts.

If you recall in 2019, there was a similar uproar, with pageant organisers defending their top 20 finalists after some called the list “tragic”.

The suspense is over, the much talked about ‘Kings of Joburg’ series will premiere on Netflix on the 4 December 2020. This series has the Fergusons partner alongside Samad Davis of U.S based Visionary Media Inc.

Shona Ferguson stars as Simon “Vader” Masire, a member of the KOJ brotherhood and the eldest of the Masire siblings. As the smoother and charming brother, prolific businessman Simon leads the family business.

Khoza was elected unopposed with all member clubs showing their confidence in his leadership. Only Khumbulani Konco of Bloemfontein Celtic and Jose Ferreira of the now defunct Bidvest Wits didn’t retain their positions on the Exco.

Khoza thanked the duo, saying he hopes they will always be available to help whenever they are needed because their experience is invaluable.

Kaizer Chiefs mourned the loss of a ‘fine prospect and a talented young lad’ after their Under-19 attacking midfielder James McFarlene, who was set to play in their reserve team this season, was killed in a car accident on Friday.

“We have lost a fine prospect and a talented young lad,” said Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane on the Kaizer Chiefs website.

Standing 1 510 mm tall and measuring 3 580 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 455 mm and width of 1 600 mm, the Agya, and the Wigo for that matter, is powered by either a 48 kW 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 87 Nm of torque or, since the latter update, a bigger 1.2-litre four-cylinder delivering 65kW/108N. A 50 kW version of the 1.0-litre triple is offered in some markets with a choice of two transmissions being provided; a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

