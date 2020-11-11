Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, warrant of arrest for Magashule, and Brackenfell High School loses court bid

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

South Africa has a total of 740,254 positive cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday, the health department has announced.

1,729 cases have been identified since the last report.

The country has also recorded 106 new deaths; 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Eastern Cape, 15 from the Free State, 33 from North West, 7 from Gauteng and 15 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths to 19,951.

Of the 106 deaths reported today, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

Magashule is the latest in a string of political heavyweights in the Free State that have been linked to the controversial project, which saw a joint venture between Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting and the late Igo Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading74 being paid R225 million to audit the prevalence of asbestos in the province’s homes in 2014.

The companies had to identify and remove asbestos from houses across the Free State, but despite their large paydays, only work amounting to R21 million was done, while residents currently continue to live in houses with asbestos roofs.

Zuma is scheduled to appear before the commission next week, between 16 and 20 November.

He appeared in July last year, and subsequent attempts at scheduling his return had been stymied by illness or a prior engagement.

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, told News24 earlier this month that he had received a letter from the commission as to whether Zuma would attend.

The school approached the courts following a violent confrontation by angry community members on EFF members who were picketing outside the school following reports that a private event, organised by matric parents, was only attended by white pupils.

Community members denied the school or event was racist, saying the event was open to everyone.

Meanwhile, EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid an assault charge against a man, who was captured on video hitting her with a baseball bat.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) “shallow” likening of the former to the Nazis.

This after the red berets picketed outside Brackenfell High School on Monday following reports that a private event, organised by matric parents, was only attended by white pupils.

They were met by angry community members, who denied the school or event was racist, saying the event was open to everyone.

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse has made headlines once again, this time over her views on black wealth.

Phamotse weighed in on the death of Zimbabwean socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadaungre. Ginimbi died in a car collision in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday morning. His Rolls-Royce collided with a Honda Fit and a tree, killing three other people.

State broadcaster SABC seems to have finally moved into the digital space after announcing it has partnered with Telkom for a content streaming platform.

SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe on Tuesday announced the state broadcaster’s partnership with TelkomONE’s streaming platform.

“To give the nation the option to access their favourite content at a time and pace of their choosing, the SABC has entered into a non-exclusive five-year channel carriage deal with TelkomONE to expand the SABC’s content into new markets and audiences.”

Brilliant hostile bowling led by New Zealander Trent Boult took Mumbai Indians to an emphatic five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals and a fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday.

Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai kept Delhi to 156-7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting 68.

The 22 year-old, who had already missed the first leg of the semifinal, and a league game against TS Galaxy through injury, before returning on Sunday, immediately had to be withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome.

Reaffirming comments made by the line head for the 718 Boxster/Cayman Frank-Steffen Walliser earlier this year, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed to Automotive News Europe that Stuttgart has no plans for the foreseeable to offer an all-battery powered 911 despite racing a hybrid GT3 at the Nürburgring 24 hours in 2011.

The changes include the introduction of the powered-up 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine similar to the Hilux, a few exterior styling changes, interior styling tweaks and a few changes to the model line-up which include the addition of new luxury VX derivatives similar to flagship models in the RAV4, Prado and Land Cruiser 200 ranges.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.