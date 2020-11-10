Two men found dead in spaza shop after cooking meal, forgetting to switch off gas

Two men from Masemola near Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have died in a spaza shop after cooking dinner and going to bed, seemingly without switching off the gas.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the bodies of the men were found by one of their partners on Saturday.

“Reportedly, the deceased were cooking food inside a spaza shop using a gas stove. It is believed that they had dinner and ultimately forgot to switch off the gas after cooking.

“Subsequently, they locked themselves inside the spaza shop and went to sleep,” Ngoepe said.

“[On] Saturday morning, one of the deceased’s partners went to check on them and found the duo dead. Prior to the discovery of the bodies, there was a strange smell of gas that could be inhaled a few metres away from the spaza shop,” Ngoepe said.

The cause of death of the two men will be determined by police investigations, including a post-mortem examination, Ngoepe said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.