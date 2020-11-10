ANCYL web page redirects users to porn site in possible hack

The ANC woke up to discover that a link on their website, which was meant to direct users to an ANC Youth League page, was instead sending users to a pornographic website.

The bizarre discovery came after a tweet suggesting users visit the ANC website and to click on the ANCYL link at the bottom of the page.

Go to Google >> Type ANC >> On the ANC Website, scroll down to >> ANC Youth League….. and it takes you to a porn site ???????????? The eldership is so useless that they couldn’t even pick this up. @ANCYLhq give us back our organization. Inohlule lento. #MayibuyeiANCYL — Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) November 10, 2020

The link has now been removed from the site.

Youth League convener Kolobe Mamabolo said the ruling party suspected that they were hacked.

“I don’t know what is happening. It’s what we woke up to this morning. We think the website was hacked. Why this morning? And suddenly it’s all over [social media]?” he told The Citizen.

The party was investigating to find out who was behind the hack.

“It is painful what these guys are doing to the ANCYL,” Mamabolo said.

If indeed the site was hacked, this won’t be the first time. In 2015, a group calling themselves the Mosima Hack Team took credit for hacking the website, which directed visitors to a blank page.

The group had admitted to successfully hacking and deleting all contents within the website while seizing all documents.

In 2011, another group called “{Blah Blah} protest group” hacked the ANCYL website, where they stated that then ANCYL president Julius Malema had decided to step down.

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.