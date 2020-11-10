Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mkhize’s alleged Prasa kickbacks, Hawks spokesperson resigns and Covid-19 vaccine

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 738, 525, with 1,247 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

The country has also recorded 36 new deaths today: 8 from Eastern Cape, 20 from Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 19, 845.

A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies announced Monday.

The statement was released as soaring coronavirus cases across the world have forced many millions of people back into lockdown, causing further damage to ravaged economies.

European stock markets and oil prices jumped on the announcement.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has resigned. Mulaudzi tendered his resignation on Monday morning to the National Head of the DPCI, Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya, with immediate effect, Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed in a statement.

“The reasons for tendering the resignation is cited as personal. The National Head has accepted the resignation with immediate effect.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called upon Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to summon the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to testify before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture regarding allegations of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) kickbacks for the ANC.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has called on the public to donate blood, as there has been a serious shortage since the country opened for activity during level 1 lockdown, with the pandemic restricting public blood donation programmes.

The SANBS is calling eligible donors to help reach the daily collection target of at least 4000 units of blood, while also asking leaders at companies, churches, universities and schools to make their venues available for blood drives.

While there has been a slight improvement in sentiment towards the country’s major banks on social media, nearly half of “priority conversations … which require the banks’ attention and action … have gone unanswered” in the last year.

This is according to BrandsEye, which tracked 2.5 million consumer social media posts (on Twitter and Facebook) about African Bank, Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank from September 2019 to August 2020.

This year’s E! People’s Choice Awards African Social Star of 2020 award was won by none other than Kenyan comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo.

Voted for by the public, Elsa received the highest number of votes with Dimma Umeh (Nigeria) coming in second place and in third place, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa).

The 2020 category included other internet sensations such as model Karl Kugelmann, musician Sho Madjozi, actress Thuso Mbedu, Wian van den Berg and Lydia Forson.

As the public outrage of the Hawks recent arrests and Asset Forfeiture Unit’s assets seizures simmers down, social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote is still feeling the effects of her relationship with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

Sodi has been in the spotlight over the past month for his involvement in the controversial Free State multimillion-rand asbestos audit project case after he was publicly arrested and had most of his assets seized.

The South African Football Association confirmed on Monday that they are backing billionaire Mamelodi Sundowns owner and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe in a run for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football.

At a press conference also attended by Minister of Sport and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa, Safa president Danny Jordaan announced the decision. The new Caf president will be elected in at a Caf executive congress on March 12 2021, with the application deadline this Thursday, November 12.

This week’s 2020 Masters will serve as an autumn closing act to one of golf’s most challenging years instead of Augusta National’s traditional spring launch of major thrills.

The Covid-19 pandemic that shuffled the season has also muffled the Masters, now moved to November from its traditional slot in April.

Instead of the usual packed galleries roaring their appreciation, next week’s fan-free tournament will take place against a backdrop of relative silence.

The step-up from the UX, the NX, which last underwent an update three years ago, still consists out of four models, but with the entry-level E grade making way for an SE version of the hybrid 300h in joining the existing the 300h EX and the conventional powered-powered 300 EX and range-topping F Sport.

This year’s Inland circuit racing championships will be finalised at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with nine categories of four-wheeler competition joining the fray.

Heading up the day’s activities will be two Bridgestone BMW Car Club races, with more than 30 competitors scheduled to face the starter. The overall victory favourite must be Darren Winterboer, in his violently quick Barons BMW M3. He will be chased by people like Andreas Meier (Trained Amateaur BMW M3), Renier Smith (BMW E36 M3), Oz Biagioni (Bio Pool BMW M3), Jan Eversteyn (African Surprise BMW M3), Salvi Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW 328 Turbo) and Rob Gearing (BMW 325iS).

